Bob Jones
Bob Jones

ST. JOHN, IN - Bob Jones age 72 of St. John, Indiana passed away Thursday July 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen and son, Bobby Jones. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Gene.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN. A gravesite service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Bob retired from the Cook County Hospital System. He was an avid reader, coin collector, loved automobiles, and veteran of the Vietnam War.



Published in The Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
