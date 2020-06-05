Bob Lutes
In Loving Memory On Your First Anniversary In Heaven. Today, one year ago, I lost the love of my life. It's an empty feeling I can't explain, but know in my soul. Death changes everything.... Time changes nothing.... I've cried a million tears and if my tears could have saved you, you never would have died. You knocked on Heavens door and God saw you getting tired, so He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come With Me." With tearful eyes I watched you suffer and slowly fade away. It broke my heart to lose you, you did not got alone; for part of me went with you the day God called you Home.

It's always been just you and me. I miss your laugh, your voice and the things you used to say; "never say goodbye only see you later." But, most of all, I miss you, Bob. Living life without you is the hardest thing to do. I was blessed to have you in my life. A husband that was loving, forgiving, selfless and who had a heart of gold. Blessed to have been your wife. You were the love of my life. Love and miss you every second of every day, always on my mind and forever in my heart, Henri



Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
