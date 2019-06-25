Bob Muha

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bob Muha, from Merrillville, entered eternal life on June 23, 2019. Born on October, 5, 1932 in East Chicago, IN, Bob enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and met his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret (Gardner) Muha. Bob was the devoted father of Mark Muha (Florence), Robert, Jr. (Maureen) Muha, Rev. Peter Muha, Paul Muha (Fran), Matthew (Brandie) Muha; grandfather of Jackie (Fred) Gasparovic, Ryan (Kylie) Muha, Andrew (Amanda) Muha, Holly, Jenny, Nathan, Kayla Muha; great-grandfather to Devion, Deana, Noah, Lily, Alexa, Fred Jr., Emma, Maggie, Ethan, Logan, Josie, Emmett, Layna. He was a much loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several cousins, and his infant children-Julianna and Phillip.

A devoted Catholic, Bob had a deep faith in God that gave him great comfort. The center of his life was family, especially his five "boys." He was very proud of each of them. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago, served his community as a Scout leader, and was a Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council 1700. He made many friends throughout his life as a "Pepsi-man," nut salesman, and 25+ years in church maintenance. Bob was an accomplished woodworker, carpenter, gardener and cook. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN with Prayer at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial with be celebrated on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St. Merrillville, IN at 10:00 a.m., with visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. Interment at St. Edward Cemetery in Lowell, IN.

Please omit flowers: donations can be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church Memorial Fund. www.burnsfuneral.com