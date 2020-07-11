Bob "Injun Bob" Gajdik

CHESTERTON, IN - Bobbie Dean Gajdik, 77, passed away May 23, 2020 in Hinsdale, IL with Carol Mitchell, longtime companion and caretaker by his side.

Bob was born on January 19, 1943 in Cane Creek, KY and resided in Portage, IN and Chesterton, IN during his adult years.

Bob was an electrician in the 80 inch Hot Strip Mill and retired from Bethlehem Steel. He was a lifelong member of the Portage Jaycees and was an avid motorcycle rider. He was greatly known in the community and was a friend to everyone he would come to know. He also worked as a "bouncer" at Leroys Hot Stuff for years and friends there became like family to him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Eula (Schell) and Michael Gajdik, brother, Timothy Gajdik and son, Timothy (Big Country) Gajdik.

Bob is survived by 2 daughters: Laurel Eris of N. Carolina and Tova (Eric) Eliason of Texas; brother, Michael (Mindy) Gajdik and sister, Laura (David) Smolnicky; three grandchildren: Andrew Hilley, Kaitlyn Bagnall, Landon Bagnall, along with three nieces: Michelle (Corri) Wild-Gajdik, Julia (Ryan) Affolder and Shawn Stur.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the medical personnel that took such excellent care of Bob at Advocate Christ Hospital and RML Specialty Hospital as well as Carol Mitchell who was by his side for the last year and a half of his life while in the hospital. We would also like to thank his friend Dave Shivalec and all his close friends for keeping an eye on him and helping him over the years especially as his health declined. His stories will be missed.

Cremation thru Legacy Funeral services in Illinois. Due to COVID-19, life celebration will be held at a later time.