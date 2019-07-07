Bobby C. Heflin

HESSVILLE, IN - Bobby C. Heflin, 75, of Hessville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following visitation. Pastor Dan Nichols, officiating.

