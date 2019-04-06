Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Ralph.

Bobby Gene Ralph

Bobby Gene Ralph was born on July 9, 1929, in rural Hardin County, IL, the son of Frank and Lena (Robinson) Ralph. He passed from this earth on April 3, 2019. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Martha Faye Ralph, two brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by his seven children: Judy (Tom) Lloyd, Mooresville, IN; Connie (Ron) Potts, Parkersburg, WV; Roger (LaDonna) Ralph, Greenwood, IN; Melinda (Daniel) Holtzclaw, Jackson, TN; Lena (Robert) Mayer, Harrisburg, IL; Barbara (James) Weber, Hilliard, OH; and Martha Drake, Portage, IN. Bobby is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was employed for 45 years at Inland Steel Company in East Chicago, IN and lived in Portage, IN for 60 years. He was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He served on the Shriner Child Transport Unit, taking children for treatment to the Shriner Hospital in Chicago for many years following his retirement.

G.H. HERMANN OF GREENWOOD, IN is handling visitation arrangements in Indiana. ALY FUNERAL HOME OF EDDYVILLE, IL will handle the funeral service at the Ralph home place near the Old Iron Furnace with burial in Rose Cemetery.