Bonita F. "Bonnie" Zentz (nee Davis)

LANSING, IL - Bonita F. "Bonnie" Zentz, age 79 of Lansing, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Bonnie is survived by her loving brother Keith (Mavourneen) Davis, niece Karen Davis (Jonathan Ellis) and numerous cousins and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Zentz, parents Marvin and Ella Davis, and nephew M. Keith Davis II.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with an 11:00 AM service to follow with Pastor Verna Fair officiating. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Bonnie was a long time employee of Prestige Lighting in Lansing. She was well respected in the industry. Bonnie always had a great eye for design. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bonnie's name to Ronald McDonald House, University of Chicago Medicine Comer Hospital, 5444 S. Drexel Ave., Chicago, IL 60615. www.schroederlauer.com