Bonita Therese Wozniak

DYER, IN - Bonita Therese Wozniak, 76, of Dyer, IN formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She is survived and deeply loved by her daughter, Carole (Daniel) Leahy, daughter, Darlene Wozniak-Tulk, son, Carl Wozniak and daughter, Michelle (Tom) Noga; cherished grandmother of Kyle, Krysten, Ryan, and Lauryn Leahy, Jordan and Paige Tulk, Julianne and Jenna Noga; caring sister of Eloise Grochowski and brother, Edward (Jean) Bernat; and adoring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wanda; stepfather, John; husband, Carl; grandson, Joshua Tulk; brother-in-law, Ralph and nephews Michael and Kevin Grochowski.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial offered by Father Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL.

Bonita was married to her loving husband Carl for 56 years. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church where she served as Eucharistic Minister as well as volunteering at Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer. She was employed by Kmart, Meijer, and Bank of America. She loved photography, calligraphy, handwriting analysis, and traveling. Bonita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and best friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was an angel on earth and is now in God's loving embrace. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net