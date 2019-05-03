Bonnie A. Cambe (nee Cannon)

LAKE STATION, IN - Bonnie A. Cambe (nee Cannon), age 93, of Lake Station, formerly of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She was born in Valparaiso, IN on May 15, 1925 to the late Hazen and Ella (nee Jackson) Cannon. Bonnie was a member of Portage Christian Church. She enjoyed the walking club at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Jerry (Mary) Cambe; daughters, Sharon Carter, Sarah Else, Shirley (Terry) Keller; 15 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren; and 25 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alvin Cambe; granddaughter, Bonnie Sue Meade; brothers, Don, Hazen, Jr., and Bryce Cannon; sisters, Carol Huffer, Margaret Graham, Mamie Lowe, baby Dorothy; son in law, James Else; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's honor to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

A funeral service for Bonnie will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Josh Brown officiating at REES FUNEAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.