Bonnie Fraze

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Fraze, 81, of Cedar Lake, IN (formerly of Central City, KY) passed away on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Darla Funk of Junction City, Kansas, Jeff (Joan) Fraze of Cedar Lake, IN, Jennifer (Michael) Arena of Hebron, IN, and Donna Fraze of Cedar Lake, IN; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by three sisters and a brother, Gwen Newton of Central City, KY, Gayle Rieder of Greenville, KY, Michael (Maggie) Phelps of Greenville, KY and Vicki (Sandy) Roberts of Drakesboro, KY.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13,2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Todd Benton officiating. Interment will be at German Methodist Cemetery, Hwy US 41, Cedar Lake, IN. following the Funeral Services. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, quilting, and bunco. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com