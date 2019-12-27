Bonnie Holguin

CROWN POINT, IN - Bonnie Holguin, of Crown Point, passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 81.

She is survived by her beloved daughter: Kim (Bill) Peterson; her treasured grandchildren: Will (Kaytlin) Peterson and Chloe Holguin Grodzina; son-in-law, John Grodzina; brother-in-law, Joe Wilson; Mickey's son, Matthew McDermott, and daughter Jenny (Matt) Sessoms; honorary grandchildren: Dylan and Paige; many precious nieces and nephews; and dearest friend, Neva Barton.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Mickey McDermott; her parents, Bryan and Katie Pritchett; cherished daughter, Lorri Holguin Grodzina; brothers: Junior, Gene (Helen), and Jim (Margie); sisters: Kay (Ed) Benson, Mollie (Elwood) Wiseman, Mary Lou "Midge" (Orval) Bartz, Phyllis Wilson, and Christal, who died in infancy.

Mom went into the nursing home at a relatively early age due to a number of health issues, and remained living at St. Anthony's for nearly 18 years. Her family would like to thank all of the Nurses and CNA's, all who helped to prepare meals, all of the individuals in pastoral care, the dialysis personnel, Dr. V., the ambulance and transportation personnel (whom she loved dearly, and though it may not have always been easy, you loved her too), and everyone who took part in caring for her.

She always saw her time at the nursing home as her "ministry", to witness to all the men and women who cared for her. She led many to the Lord, and in hard times, they prayed over her and brought her great comfort.

Mom was a fighter until the end of her days but if she loved you, you definitely found a way to love her deeply.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service, Deacon Brian Nosbusch officiating. All services at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Interment Maplewood Cemetery. www.mycalumetpark.com