Bonnie Jantzen
Bonnie Jantzen DYER, IN - Bonnie Jantzen, age 80, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Carl Jantzen; daughters, Gina (Rick) Yankovich, Tammy Jantzen, Carla (Joe) Ferguson and Angela (John) Armbrecht; grandchildren, Antonio Gonzalez, Joshua and Jonah Armbrecht, Joseph Ferguson; great-grandchild Bradley Ferguson; sisters-in-laws, Patsy Shivley (nee Jantzen) and Betty Jantzen (nee Erler); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by mother, Margaret Jacobs (nee Keilman) and father, Clifford Jacobs; brother, Thomas Jacobs, and brother, James Jacobs. Bonnie was born in Hammond, IN on June 8, 1939. She had a zest for living with many hobbies and activities throughout her life, never without husband Carl at her side and a laugh on her lips. She loved to travel, especially out West. She loved all things nature, including camping and beautifying her yard. She was known for her home-cooked meals, decorating skills, hospitality, entertaining, and the many friendships she had. She used her skills to build a successful wedding decorating business. Bonnie never wanted to waste a minute and never missed an opportunity to spend time with friends and loved ones. Now she's enjoying a reunion with her many loved ones in heaven. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A restricted visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Family requests that those attending wear face masks and in accordance with current restrictions; 25 visitors will be allowed at a time. A procession to Elmwood Cemetery at 1413 169th Street in Hammond with a brief committal ceremony will follow. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
MAY
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
MAY
20
Committal
Elmwood Cemetery
May 16, 2020
Bonnie a nice woman
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
