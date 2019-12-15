Bonnie Johansen

VALPARAISO, IN - Bonnie Johansen, 77 of Valparaiso, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 13, 2019. She was born March 9, 1942 in Butler, PA to Donovan and Mary Ellen (Perfors) Worthington. Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of Chesterton High School. She worked for over 28 years at Phillips Ace Hardware, retiring in 2007. Bonnie was a member of Liberty Bible Church, Chesterton and was very active in the Meridian Woods Community.

On November 12, 1960 in Garyton, Bonnie married Alan E. Johansen who survives along with their children: Mark Johansen, Paul (Mary) Johansen, and Amanda (Darren) King; five grandchildren: Elly (Brody) Kutch, Ben and Abby Johansen, and Hannah and Andrew King; two great grandchildren: Olivia and Carter King; and sister, Loretta Raymond. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert and Edward.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM at Liberty Bible Church 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.