Bonnie L. (Michalewicz) Dreggors
Bonnie L. Dreggors (nee Michalewicz)

SHELBY, IN - Bonnie L Dreggors (nee Michalewicz) of Shelby, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 79. She was a devoted wife of 50 years to (late) Howard J Dreggors; loving mother to daughters: Jennifer (Dave Rassel) Dreggors and Julie (Scott) Mitrisin. She is also survived by cherished grandchildren: Luke and Jake Mitrisin and Molly and Casey Cox; loving sisters: Shalimar (Butch) Shavey, Cynthia Zatlokowicz, Laura (late Gavin) Turner and Deborah (Joseph) Serbentas; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Leona and Raymond Michalewicz. Bonnie was a 1959 graduate of Hammond High School and went on to work at St. Margaret's Hospital and tended bar at her parent's place Ray and Lees Bar in Calumet City. Bonnie was also a member of the Izaak Walton Leagues of America, Miller Ikes Chapter in Portage and the Diana Chapter in Shelby. Although she enjoyed fishing and traveling to many lakes she truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, never missing a sporting event to cheer them on. Bonnie was a loving mother, daughter, wife, grandmother (busha) and friend to many and she will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

Friends and family are invited to meet with the family on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. For information, please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.



Published in The Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Mary Catholic Church
