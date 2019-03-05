Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee Ebert.

Bonnie Lee Ebert

WANATAH, IN - Bonnie Lee Ebert, 87, of Wanatah passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born September 27, 1931 in Hobart to Leonard and Margaret (Tokash) McIntyre, graduated from LaPorte High School then began work at Kingsbury Ordnance Plant and also worked for a time at Midland Foods in Westville. Bonnie made her career with Kaiser/Pactiv Aluminum in Wanatah as a receptionist/secretary for the plant manager. She became a skilled basket weaver as part of Northwest Hoosier Basket Guild and her creative works adorn many local homes. Bonnie was a member of Heartland Christian Center and lived her faith daily. Her nursing home visits were always anticipated by residents.

On January 10, 1953 in LaPorte she married Richard L. Ebert who preceded her in death in 2008. Survivors include their children, Diane Nelson of Mansfield, TX and Brad (Denise) Ebert of Wanatah, four grandchildren: Brandon (Shayna) Ebert, Emily (Jon) Hogan, Michael (Summer) Nelson, II and Ashley (Caleb) Walma and great grandchildren: Abby, Katie, Camden, Nolan, Elijah, Beckett, Maggie and Michael III.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at ANGELCREST CEMETERY.