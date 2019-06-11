Bonnie Mae Phillipov (nee Bock)

VALPARAISO, IN - Bonnie Mae Phillipov (nee Bock) age 90 of Valparaiso, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by son, Robert Phillipov; five grandchildren: Phillip Phillipov, John (Amanda), Richard (Krystal), Robert, and Delores Rodriguez; many great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Philip Phillipov; four children: Gerald Phillipov, Debbie Rodriguez, Gary and Peter Phillipov.

Bonnie was a graduate of Edison High School, Gary. She was the former Special Activities Director at Brunswick Neighborhood Center for 30 years. Bonnie was a Democratic Precinct Committeewoman in Gary.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.