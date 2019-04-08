Bonnie S. Lipps

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I'm truly sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in..."
  • "My sincere condolences for your loss. May God soften..."
    - S H
  • "Sorry to hear of Bonnie's passing,I would like to offer my..."
  • "My sympathy goes out to the Lipps family. May the God of..."
    - Lisa Revrac
  • "I am truly sorry for your loss. May the peace of God be..."

Bonnie S. Lipps

LANSING, IL - Bonnie S. Lipps, age 77 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She is survived by her son: David Lipps; daughter: Rebecca Hammett; grandson: Austin Lipps; and sister: Shirley Perkins. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents: Willard and Knoxie Campbell; and siblings: Susan, Jim, and Betty.

Friends are invited to visit with Bonnie's family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Bonnie will be laid to rest in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Bonnie's arrangements.

Prior to retirement, Bonnie had worked as an office manager. www.schroederlauer.com
Funeral Home
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Apr. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.