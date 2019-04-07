Bonnie Sitkowski-Venable

CROWN POINT, IN - Bonnie Sitkowski-Venable, age 78, Late of Crown Point formerly of Calumet City Passed away on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Venable and the late William Sitkowski. Loving mom of Daniel (Courtney) Sitkowski, Denise (Gerald) Wright, Dennis Sitkowski. Cherished grandma of Jeremy, Jake, and Alex Wright, Preston, Avery, Reagan, and Addison Sitkowski. Dearest sister of Donald (Phyllis) Gillette, Richard (Toni) Gillette, Judy (Robert) Richards, and JoAnn (Roger) Bailey. Dear sister in law of Thomas (Barbara) Sitkowski and the late Grace Gillette. Also loved by the children of Robert Venable, Valerie (Matthew) Crowl, Yvette Venable, the late Tim Venable, and grandchildren Brittany and Bradley Tidwell. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Bonnie loved to travel and bake, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Monday, April 8, 2019 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at the Carmelite Monastery 1628 Ridge Road, Munster. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Carmelite Home or Providence Hospice preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com