Bonnie Sue Corondan-Vasilak

WHITING, IN - Bonnie Sue Corondan-Vasilak, 65 of Whiting, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at Community Hospital, Munster. She was born on November 14, 1954 to Nicholas and Lorraine (Boness) Corondan and was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1972. She was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community as well as New Buffalo, MI. Bonnie had an exceptional singing voice and loved theater and music. She participated with the Marian Theater Guild, the St. John Choir and the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra Chorus. She was an ordained Interfaith minister and dedicated her life to living focused on love and service to all.

She adored her family and was an exceptional home-maker. She is survived by her beloved husband Dan Vasilak; daughter Melody Kirby; step daughter Casey Rose Vasilak; grandson Aaron Kirby; brother Bill (Mary) Corondan; niece Jessica Jones; mother-in-law Margaret (late Charles) Vasilak; sister-in-law Carol Dubrovin; brother-in-law Robert (Joan) Vasilak.

Private funeral services with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik officiating will be held with interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com. Bonnie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to the family would be appreciated. 219-659-4440