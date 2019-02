Boris J. Klemoff, Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, BORIS J. KLEMOFF, JR. ON HIS 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

11/20/1977-02/23/2013 Just when his days seemed brightest, just when his hopes seemed best, God called him from amongst us to his eternal rest, sadly missed, but God knows best. Thinking of you always and loving you forever, Dad, Bo, Taunya, Aunts, Uncles, Family and Friends.