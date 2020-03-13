Boyd "Stewart" Lewis (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Prayer Service
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
101 W. Burrell Dr.
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Boyd "Stewart" Lewis

CROWN POINT, IN - Boyd "Stewart" Lewis, age 81 of Crown Point, passed away March 11, 2020. He was a dedicated member and usher at St. Matthias Catholic Church. Stewart retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works after 36 years of service. Stewart was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years Veronica "Ronnie" (nee Mihal). He is survived by his children John (Debbie), Elizabeth (Jack) Miller, Suzanne (John) Barber; grandchildren Stephanie, Angela, Amanda, Kristen, Nick, Emilee, Luke, Jillian, Jack, Christopher, Quentin and Jacob; great-granddaughter Addison.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday March, 15, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday March 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN, beginning with prayers from BURNS FUNERAL HOME at 9:15 a.m. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Mar. 13, 2020
