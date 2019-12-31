Bradley "Brad" F. Murray

VALPARAISO, IN - Bradley "Brad" F. Murray, age 50 of Valparaiso, formerly of LOFS, passed away December 28, 2019. He was a 1987 graduate of Boone Grove High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College. He was last employed at ArcelorMittal for several years. Brad was also known for being an owner and Treasurer of Corporate Engineering Inc., in Crown Point. Brad was a diehard Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his family and adored his wife and grandchildren. He was looking forward to the birth of his third grandchild in June.

Brad is survived by his loving wife Victoria "Vicki" Murray (nee Sharp); sons Danny (Harley) McKeown, Ty (Victoria Cox) Murray, Jadon (Hope Hamner) Murray; stepson Bradley Anders; grandchildren Athena and Aryes McKeown; parent Charles L. and Tamara P. Murray of LOFS; sister Pam (Dave) Van Dorn of Veedersburg; brother Dan (Bridgette) Murray of Miller Beach; many aunts and uncles; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service Friday, January 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Burns. Interment Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. www.burnsfuneral.com