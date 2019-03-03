Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandi Steward.

Brandi Steward

"Love is the Remedy"

CHARLESTON, SC - Brandi Steward, 35, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Charleston, SC.

She leaves behind her beloved husband Jon Bruemmer, their two children Sullivan and Annabel, mother Roxanna Davis, father Michael Steward, brother Arthur Steward, brother Cameron Davis.

Brandi will always be remembered for her love of family and friends, her outgoing personality, and for her ability to make you laugh during even the toughest of times. She was a loving wife to her husband, and a remarkable mother to Sullivan and Annabel. Brandi had a passion for the Charleston area with its rich history, beaches, and sharing her delicious food with the people that she loved all while enriching her life with music they enjoyed-especially Zac Brown Band.

She was a Customer Success Manager at Blackbaud in Charleston, where she earned a position she valued highly among colleagues she enjoyed. Her previous adventure was with the American Cancer Society which began in Indiana, then led her family to Virginia before settling in South Carolina. She was a cancer survivor herself and she was able to overcome her harrowing diagnosis with strength and grace. She turned this experience into a career of passion spending more than a decade raising money to fight Cancer.

Brandi was proud of her many professional achievements including her academic background at Purdue University. She was extremely passionate about life and never met anyone without leaving a loving impression. Brandi was involved and active with many non-profit organizations as a leader, mentor, role model, and an advocate for anyone in need. A bright Light for her family, colleagues and friends, Brandi was always full of encouragement; ready to listen and extend her helping hand.

Brandi, you have graced us with your presence and your gift of love. You will be forever in our hearts.

We encourage everyone who knew Brandi to reach out to her husband and children and share how she has touched your life. A celebration of Brandi's life will be held on Saturday, March 30th in Portage, IN. Please contact a family member for details.