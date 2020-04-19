Brandon Daniel Cook

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - Brandon Daniel Cook, age 39, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Mr. Cook was born in Munster, Indiana on February 10, 1981 to the late Michael Norman Cook and Beverly Latham Cook.

Mr. Brandon Cook is survived by a young daughter, Rylan Cook of Indiana; three brothers: Kerry (Kelly) Cook of Indianapolis, IN, Ryan (Jessica) Cook and Michael (Chelsea) Cook of Charleston, KY; and one sister, Christina Cook of Little Rock, AR.

There will be a private graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020. To join the service via web-cast you may log on to the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page and choose "videos" during the evening of April 16, 2020.