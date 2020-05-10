Brenda P. Szany
Brenda P. Szany HAMMOND, IN - Brenda P. Szany, age 72 of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Brenda is survived by her sons Sam R(Steve Derry) Rhoden and Brent Allen Szany Sr. (Kimberly Szany); Grandchildren Ryan and Justin Tyme Rhoden, Christoper S. and Brent "Allen" (Kimberly) Szany; grandchildren, Ryan Rhoden, Justin Rhoden, Christopher Szany, Brent Szany Jr., Julie Szany; Alaina Szany and Nick McKeever Szany; and close family Annette Trent and Ronnie Atkeson. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert S. Szany and brothers and a sister. Brenda enjoyed watching "All in the Famly", playing Bingo and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM, directly at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will celebrate Brenda's life at a later date. Services are entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss buddy. May my prayers be with you.
Brian Ritter
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy to Brent and Sam and their familes...
Susan & Tom Kruk
Family
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Annette TRENT
Family
