Brent J. Hubbard (1969 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Teri Archer
  • "Im so sorry for your loss.... prayers for you and your..."
    - MaryKay Raymond
  • "Im so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family."
    - Margo Maples
  • "BJ and Kay, We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers going..."
    - Diana Pavlo
  • "I had the pleasure of working with Brent over the years at..."
    - Angela Zgabay-Zgarba
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Brent J. Hubbard

SPICEWOOD, TX - Brent J. Hubbard, age 50, of Spicewood, TX, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Brent is survived by his parents: B.J. and Kay Hubbard of Crown Point; sister, Susan Baranowski of New Jersey; and brother, Brad Hubbard of Texas.

Brent was a graduate of Crown Point High School. He was currently employed with the Texas State Lottery in Plant Operations. He was an outstanding high school athlete and an avid pet lover.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46303 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.

To sign Brent's online guestbook go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
