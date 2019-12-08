Brent J. Hubbard

SPICEWOOD, TX - Brent J. Hubbard, age 50, of Spicewood, TX, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Brent is survived by his parents: B.J. and Kay Hubbard of Crown Point; sister, Susan Baranowski of New Jersey; and brother, Brad Hubbard of Texas.

Brent was a graduate of Crown Point High School. He was currently employed with the Texas State Lottery in Plant Operations. He was an outstanding high school athlete and an avid pet lover.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46303 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.

To sign Brent's online guestbook go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.