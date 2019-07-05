Brian August Starcevich

CROWN POINT, IN - Brian August Starcevich, husband, father, son, and brother, born October 18, 1968 in Chicago, IL passed away suddenly Saturday June 29, 2019. Brian graduated from Lake Central High School in 1986. Right after high school he started working full time at his father's body shop, Lake Side Collision where he developed his craft. Along with his father, in 1999, and at the age of 31, he became the proud co-owner of Lake Side Collision II, where he continued to pursue his love of automotive body repair. He was well known and loved in his community for his outgoing personality, generosity, and willingness to lend a hand. Brian had the ability to cherish each and every moment, and to make everyone laugh.

He was a self-described tinkerer and enjoyed maintaining his home, boat, and yard. His favorite pastimes were taking a boat ride with his wife, daughters, and fur babies, watching his daughter's sporting events or competitions, and celebrating with his friends and family. He was the proudest and loudest father in the bleachers, stadium, or audience. He found the love of his life at age 16 and spent 34 years building a beautiful life together. They were best friends and never missed an opportunity to travel together or spend time with friends, but they were just as happy staying home and enjoying their lake life together.

Brian was preceded in death by his loving mother, Linda Starcevich and father in law, Joseph Orosz. He is survived by his wife Kimberly (Orosz) Starcevich, daughters, Mackenzie, Kennedy, and Delaney, father Charles Starcevich, sisters Alicia (Chris) Darnsteadt, Charlyn (Jason) Vlasic, Dana (Mathew) Smith, mother in law, Donna Orosz, as well as multiple loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, family and friends. He was loved and cherished by so many. His giant presence in this world will be greatly missed.

Please join Brian's family to celebrate his life with a visitation on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. IN. and on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 South Main., St. Crown Point, IN with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Please omit flowers.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.