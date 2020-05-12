Brian D. Faitz
Brian D. Faitz HOBART, IN - Brian D. Faitz, age 41, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Brian is survived by his girlfriend: Rachel; father: Jerry Faitz; aunts and uncles: Mary, John and Delayne; and cousins: Natalie, Matthew and Ezlie. He was preceded in death by his mother: Deborah S. Faitz. Brian's passion was computers and cell phones and loved Elvis. He was a member of First Church in Hobart, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited to 25 people at any one time, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services will be private with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREAMTION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN. To view and/or sign Brian's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.


Published in The Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Brian is a nice guy
Scott lindsey
Acquaintance
