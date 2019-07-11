Brian E. Coates (1972 - 2019)
  • "I send my deepest sympathy to the Coates family. It was my..."
    - Judi Parks
  • "Rest In Peace Brian... you were are paper boy on Lake St.,..."
    - Melanie Maicki
  • "My deepest condolences. Brian was a great friend and many..."
    - Andrew Thomas
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
    - Darryl & Lianne Coates
  • "Deepest sympathy to all the family"
    - Terry Kegebein
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
REES FUNERAL HOME
600 W. Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
Brian E. Coates

HOBART, IN - Brian E. Coates, age 47, of Hobart passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Brian was born February 13, 1972 in Aurora, IL. He was a self-employed handyman. He enjoyed watching sports, riding his bike on the bike paths and playing video games.

Brian is survived by his parents, Thomas and Linda (Nickell) Coates of Hobart; his sister Amanda (Kenny) Richmond of Wanatah; his nephew Joshua Richmond and two nieces, Elizabeth Richmond and Megyn Richmond.Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation will follow. Online condolences at 219-942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on July 11, 2019
