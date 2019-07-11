Brian E. Coates

HOBART, IN - Brian E. Coates, age 47, of Hobart passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Brian was born February 13, 1972 in Aurora, IL. He was a self-employed handyman. He enjoyed watching sports, riding his bike on the bike paths and playing video games.

Brian is survived by his parents, Thomas and Linda (Nickell) Coates of Hobart; his sister Amanda (Kenny) Richmond of Wanatah; his nephew Joshua Richmond and two nieces, Elizabeth Richmond and Megyn Richmond.Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation will follow. Online condolences at 219-942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.