Brian J. Oliver

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Richard, Linda and family our thoughts and prays are with..."
    - Judy & Jim Allison

Brian J. Oliver

VALPARAISO, IN - Brian J. Oliver, 44 of Valparaiso and formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born May 25, 1974 in Youngstown, OH to Rich and Linda (Gillespie) Oliver. Brian graduated from Thornwood High School and was an avid Cubs fan. Brian enjoyed driving a truck across country and seeing all the beautiful landscape, especially the coastlines.

Brian is survived by his parents, Rich and Linda Oliver; son, Brandon J. Oliver; grandmother, Joan Gillespie; sister, Deborah (Ed) Hecimovich; brother, Rich Oliver, Jr.; niece and nephews; Jason, Ashley, and Justin; friend, Lisa Biasella; and many loving extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Caroline Oliver and John Gillespie.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service Monday, March 18that 10:00 AM. Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the .
Funeral Home
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.