Brian J. Oliver

VALPARAISO, IN - Brian J. Oliver, 44 of Valparaiso and formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born May 25, 1974 in Youngstown, OH to Rich and Linda (Gillespie) Oliver. Brian graduated from Thornwood High School and was an avid Cubs fan. Brian enjoyed driving a truck across country and seeing all the beautiful landscape, especially the coastlines.

Brian is survived by his parents, Rich and Linda Oliver; son, Brandon J. Oliver; grandmother, Joan Gillespie; sister, Deborah (Ed) Hecimovich; brother, Rich Oliver, Jr.; niece and nephews; Jason, Ashley, and Justin; friend, Lisa Biasella; and many loving extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Caroline Oliver and John Gillespie.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service Monday, March 18that 10:00 AM. Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the .