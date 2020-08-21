Brian Joseph Zalewski

CROWN POINT, IN - Brian Joseph Zalewski, of Miami Beach, FL, formerly of Crown Point, born July 4, 1974 passed away on July 15, 2020 into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Brian is survived by his four children: Maja, Mladen, Milija, Mirjana; parents: Joseph and Pamela (Padzur) Zalewski; sisters: Kimberly (Jerry) Murdock, Cheryl (Omar) Montalvo; nieces Brianna, Isabella, Grace, Katie; nephews: Ashton, Johan, Carlos; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church located at 570 Sibley St, Hammond, IN. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, all who are attending are required to wear facial masks and please practice safe social distancing.

Brian was a graduate from Highland High School and Valparaiso University. As a child, Brian would mow lawns and shovel walkways for the elderly. Brian also worked for several florists.

Brian was a talented and gifted Stock Market Trader, working for several firms. Brian was a child at heart, with a great sense of humor, his laugh was one of a kind, and he was a joy to be near.

He was like a kid in a candy store when it came to the ocean. Oh how he loved the ocean. Brian had a lot of fun and laughter on his boat and jet ski, and sharing those experiences with his children, who held the key to his heart or Brian would just sit in the sand where he found his peace. Brian was a generous man, he donated to many charities, and when he saw someone down on their luck, he always bought them a sandwich.

Brian, you will forever live in our hearts. Never to be forgotten. We know you will be with us as we walk this path without you. Rest in peace, my angel, be at peace and let your soul fly free.

