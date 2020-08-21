1/1
Brian Joseph Zalewski
Brian Joseph Zalewski

CROWN POINT, IN - Brian Joseph Zalewski, of Miami Beach, FL, formerly of Crown Point, born July 4, 1974 passed away on July 15, 2020 into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Brian is survived by his four children: Maja, Mladen, Milija, Mirjana; parents: Joseph and Pamela (Padzur) Zalewski; sisters: Kimberly (Jerry) Murdock, Cheryl (Omar) Montalvo; nieces Brianna, Isabella, Grace, Katie; nephews: Ashton, Johan, Carlos; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church located at 570 Sibley St, Hammond, IN. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, all who are attending are required to wear facial masks and please practice safe social distancing.

Brian was a graduate from Highland High School and Valparaiso University. As a child, Brian would mow lawns and shovel walkways for the elderly. Brian also worked for several florists.

Brian was a talented and gifted Stock Market Trader, working for several firms. Brian was a child at heart, with a great sense of humor, his laugh was one of a kind, and he was a joy to be near.

He was like a kid in a candy store when it came to the ocean. Oh how he loved the ocean. Brian had a lot of fun and laughter on his boat and jet ski, and sharing those experiences with his children, who held the key to his heart or Brian would just sit in the sand where he found his peace. Brian was a generous man, he donated to many charities, and when he saw someone down on their luck, he always bought them a sandwich.

Brian, you will forever live in our hearts. Never to be forgotten. We know you will be with us as we walk this path without you. Rest in peace, my angel, be at peace and let your soul fly free.

For information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at

www.whitefuneralhomeofgh.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
August 20, 2020
Joe and Pam.
Please accept my sincere condolences. So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Wally Boilek
Wally Boilek
Friend
August 19, 2020
My heart breaks for your loss and my prayers are with you all.
Janet Meyer
August 16, 2020
To my big brother. My heart is broken to think our time together on earth has been ripped away too early. I have always looked up to you. You were the most determined person I have ever met but also a child at heart that loved to play even as an adult. You always looked after me and protected me... thank you for that! I will miss you dearly but my heart will rest knowing you will now be at peace with the angles in heaven. Cheers to all our funny memories as children and the late nights just talking and laughing. I love you! Kim
Kimberly Murdock
Family
August 15, 2020
To my brother, words can not express how much I miss you. I remember so many fun memories as children, snow ball fights, bee gees and sneaking into our Christmas presents. Thank you so much for your friendship, love and advise. You will be missed. Love Cheryl
Cheryl Montalvo
Sister
August 15, 2020
Cheryl Costello
August 14, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. I always appreciated your kindness, friendship and help. I will always cherish the days of playing on the stairs as little kids with stuffed animals (you loved that spoopy toy, remember), all the great birthday pool parties on the 4th of July, riding around town on your moped and of course our days at A.G. Edwards. Thank you for all those great memories. I had only hoped for more to come, but that time will have to wait until we meet again. Your family, your friend, Adam
Adam Robertson
Family
