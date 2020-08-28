1/
Brian Kenneth Wiles
1974 - 2020
CHICAGO, IL - Brian Kenneth Wiles, 46, of Chicago, formerly of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born July 4, 1974 in Valparaiso, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1993 and attended Columbia University. His love of and affinity for photography led to a freelance career and his founding of B.W. Photographic, the success of which allowed him to enjoy his passion for sailing.

Brian was the bright light of his family. He was a trained Captain and smiled biggest when he was on his sailboat. He was so much of a sailor in his heart and loved to be part of the annual race to Mackinaw. Brian never thought twice when he performed a heroic deed 6 years ago, saving an elderly priest from drowning in Lake Michigan. He was the biggest hero to his family whom he loved so much and they loved him so much back. His smile was infectious and his personality was larger than life.

Survivors include his mother, Sheila Carlson-Olejnik, father, Kenneth (Ruth) Wiles, sister, Kelly Wiles-Frye (Austin) , half-brother, Mitchel Wiles, niece & nephew: Vaughn & A.J. Frye, girlfriend, Sydnee Hogan and a literal boatload of friends, associates and accomplices. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Keith Wiles in 2003.

A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 pm at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday beginning at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jackson Park Yacht Club Foundation, www.jacksonparkyachtclub.org



Published in The Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jack Hitz
Friend
