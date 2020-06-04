Brian Patrick Schacki VALPARAISO, IN - Brian Patrick Schacki, age 50 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020. He was a commercial developer, loved his children, family and friends and had a great love for life. Brian is survived by his children Jacob, Alexis and Brandon Schacki; parents-Patrick and Carolyn Fairley Schacki; siblings Brad Schacki, Nicholas Schacki, Kate Schacki Holliman; aunts Jane Schacki Worrell and Connie Fairley Stewart; grandmother Colleen Fairley; nephew Jameson Holliman; girlfriend Lori Vandramini; ex-wife Cynthia Schacki. A time of sharing will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.