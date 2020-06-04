Brian Patrick Schacki
Brian Patrick Schacki VALPARAISO, IN - Brian Patrick Schacki, age 50 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020. He was a commercial developer, loved his children, family and friends and had a great love for life. Brian is survived by his children Jacob, Alexis and Brandon Schacki; parents-Patrick and Carolyn Fairley Schacki; siblings Brad Schacki, Nicholas Schacki, Kate Schacki Holliman; aunts Jane Schacki Worrell and Connie Fairley Stewart; grandmother Colleen Fairley; nephew Jameson Holliman; girlfriend Lori Vandramini; ex-wife Cynthia Schacki. A time of sharing will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
