Brian Paul Kasperek

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BRIAN PAUL KASPEREK On His 10th Anniversary In Heaven.

10/19/1962 - 10/7/2010

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God can tell us why. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you Home. Your Loving Family.