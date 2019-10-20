Brian Paul Wilkes

GAINSVILLE, FL, FORMERLY OF CEDAR LAKE -

Brian Paul Wilkes passed away October 12, 2019. Brian was married to Deadra Wilkes for 25 years who survives him as well as twin daughters Victoria and Alexis Wilkes. Also surviving him are his brothers Charles (Lois) Seng, Gary (Cindy) Seng, sister Cathy Branon, sister in-law Debbie (Steve) Langford, and in-laws Carol and Bob Shadwell. His best friend in childhood and in life Steve (Kelly) Smith. Many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death his loving parents Thomas and Ann McDonald, his precious niece Emilie Seng, and his canine companion Sam.

Brian was born on December 17, 1962. He was an amazing father, husband, and friend to all who met him. His bright blue eyes and contagious laugh truly had a way of bringing people together. He was always the life of any party, and he had such a knack for making anyone feel at home in his presence. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, which he shared with his father Thomas McDonald. He grew up on Cedar Lake, where he and his best friend Steve Smith shared some of their most precious memories. He was a father to twin girls, who he loved and supported unconditionally. To say he will be missed is truly an understatement because he made such an impact on so many people. He will forever be missed by his loving family.

Services were held Saturday October 19, 2019.