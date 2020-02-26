Brian Wartman (1963 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Wartman.
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL
60409
(708)-862-4480
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church
501 163rd Street
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brian Wartman

CALUMET CITY, IL - Brian Wartman, age 56, of Calumet City, IL passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his devoted siblings: Glenn (Beverly) Wartman, Donna Wartman, Brad (Janelle) Wartman and Robert A. (Christine) Wartman; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Carol (nee Hammond) Wartman.

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 directly at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church: 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by a private cremation. Family and friends are also invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409.

Brian retired from Meats by Linz.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.