1/1
Bruce Grimmer
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruce Grimmer

LANSING, IL - Bruce Grimmer, 66 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on September 25th, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. Bruce was born July 23, 1954 in Hammond, IN.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Grimmer nee Coda, sons Ryan (Jill) Grimmer and Chase Grimmer, a brother Tony Grimmer (late Kathy) and a sister Pamela (Kevin) Vana. Nieces Kristen (Adam) Brumm, Karrie (Brian) Miller, Danielle Grimmer and nephew Austin (Adalita) Grimmer and their children Colin and Ellie. Also, surviving are his great nieces and nephews Adalyn, Abby, Vivian, Beau and Nash. He is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Arlene Grimmer and his grandson Jason Grimmer.

He attended Griffith High School and played football and baseball. He graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelors degree in Industrial Tech. After 40 plus years working as a supervisor/manager in the manufacturing industry he retired in 2015. Bruce was an avid Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan as well as having a great passion for the game of golf. He also was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He and his wife had many great years together. Most importantly, he wanted to spend as much time with his young granddaughters Hope and Hannah as possible. He was loyal and caring to all his family and close friends. He and his family spent many vacations in Cocoa Beach, FL where they made many lifelong friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will also be conducted at Kish funeral home at 6:00 p.m. www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved