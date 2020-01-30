Bruce H. Schmick

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bruce H. Schmick, age 70 of Merrillville, died peacefully on Saturday January 25, 2020. Bruce retired from U.S. Steel Corp as an electrician where he was employed for over 40 years.

Bruce enjoyed golf, loved music and had a passion for playing the drums, and his love for animals and nature.

He is survived by his wife Leslie of 29 years, son Aaron (Kim) Schmick, one granddaughter Kaitlynn, one sister Billie Faye (George) Brannon and one brother Edward W. (Janet) Schmick.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents William and Sophie Schmick.

Funeral services will be family private with cremation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point and interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens on Friday January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com