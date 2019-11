Bruce Love

HAMMOND, IN - Bruce Love age 84 of Hammond, passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Hammond, IN.

Visitation Saturday November 9,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Zion M.B. Church, 926 E. Morris St., Hammond, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services entrusted to POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.