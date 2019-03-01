Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce M. Morgan.

Bruce M. Morgan

GRIFFITH, IN - Bruce M. Morgan age 80 of Griffith passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. He is survived by his children; Suzanne (Jeffery) Albrecht, Gregory (Darci) Morgan, David Morgan, and Julie (Fiancee Peter Paulus) Moats; grandchildren Sarah, Jordyn, Bradley, Emily, and Megan; and by his companion Carol Roszkowski. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Elizabeth Morgan.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Griffith Lutheran Church located at 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319 with Pastor Freda Scales officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Griffith Lutheran Church. Bruce was an Army Veteran, a member of Isaac Walton League in Griffith, and a member of the Griffith Lutheran Church. He retired from Tioga International in Calumet City, IL. He loved fishing, hunting and playing monster with his grandkids. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.