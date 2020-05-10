Bruce Matthew (Jakov) James
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Matthew (Jakov) James CEDAR LAKE, IN - Bruce Matthew James age 67, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 5, 2020, from a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Beverly James; siblings, David (Isabel), Paul (Carolyn), Tom, and Claudia (Robert) Pisowicz; many nieces; great nephew and Godson, Anthony Jacobs; great nephew, Leo Richardson and cousin, Michael. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Dolores Jakov; uncles, John, Joseph (Angie), William, and Steve Jakov. Bruce was born June 22, 1952 in East Chicago, IN to the late Matthew and Dolores Jakov and was a 1970 graduate of Hammond Morton High School. Bruce attended Indiana University, Bloomington. He retired from Indiana Laborers Local 41 after more than 25 years of service. On October 6, 2001, he married the love of his life, Beverly Baacke, and together they enjoyed 33 years. To view the full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved