Bruce Perisho

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BRUCE PERISHO ON YOUR 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN The special memories we have of you will forever be in our hearts. We would give anything to have you back for just one more day. Just to hear you laugh & talk with us just one more time, but we know you are at peace in Heaven. It's not the same without you, but we know you are with us EVERY DAY. Forever will you be the BEST Husband, Dad, Papa, Best Friend & Brother. Til we meet again. Love always and forever Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana and Bunky