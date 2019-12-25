Bruce Perisho

IN MEMORY OF BRUCE "BUD" PERISHO ON HIS 2ND CHRISTMAS IN HEAVEN The tree is decorated, the outside holiday lights are up, stockings are hung at the fireplace and Christmas dinner is set. The only thing that would make this complete is having you here with us! We know you are with us in spirit & in our hearts ... But it's still not the same. Merry Christmas in Heaven! We miss you every minute, every hour, every day ... til we are all together again. Love you more & most Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky