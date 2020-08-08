1/1
Bruce "Bud" Perisho
Bruce "Bud" Perisho

On Your 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. It's hard to believe you've been gone for 2 years. It seems like yesterday we were all sitting in the living room with you praying for a miracle. We know you are in a better place with no pain, but our hearts wish you could still be here. Thank you for keeping watch over Cookie & helping her stay healthy. Thank you for keeping watch over us kids. Not one day goes by that you aren't thought of, missed, or needed. We can't tell you how many times we've wanted to call you to share our day's events or ask you for advice just so we could hear your voice. Missing you tons & Love you more & most ... Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky



Published in The Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
