Bruce R. Moore

GARY, IN - Bruce R. Moore, age 74, of Gary, passed away November 17, 2019. He graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1963 and served in the U.S. Army. Bruce worked as a steelworker for over 40 years. He was a loving father and grandfather who was very proud of his family's accomplishments. Bruce was a kind and generous man who touched many lives.

He was survived by his children Brandy (Marty) Howland, and Jason (Amber) Moore; four grandchildren Martin, Noelani, Katelynn, Connar.

Visitation for Bruce will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com