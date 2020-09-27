Bruce Ray Siecker

HAMMOND, IN - Bruce R. Siecker passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born February 13, 1944 in Gary, IN, he was the oldest child of Albert B. Siecker and Mary Louise McCullough Siecker. He graduated from Morton High School in 1961. A former Hammond Times paperboy, he helped support his family from an early age.

He received undergraduate and Master's Degrees from Purdue University and earned a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. After serving in positions at Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe) and the American Pharmaceutical Association, he spent ten years with the National Wholesale Druggists' Association, rising to the position of Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer. He also founded and served as President & Treasurer of several consulting businesses to the pharmaceutical industry. In 1993, he received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Purdue University College of Pharmacy.

In 1984, Bruce married Beverly, a fellow pharmacist, with whom he spent the rest of his life. They loved to travel, enjoying frequent trips to Orlando, Hilton Head, and Williamsburg. His friends will remember his quick wit, warm heart, booming laugh, and overwhelming and constant love for his family.

His greatest achievement was his children. He is survived by his wife Beverly, his two children, his stepdaughter, six grandchildren, and his brother Abby (Barbara), brother Scott (Paula), and sister Laurie (Jeff) Fries. He was predeceased by his sister Catherine Nowacyzk.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Family memorial page available at www.AdamsGreen.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org) or Diabetes Action (www.diabetesaction.org).