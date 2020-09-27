1/
Bruce Webber
Bruce Webber

HOBART, IN - Bruce Webber, age 85, of Hobart, IN passed away September 26, 2020. Bruce served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, stationed in Germany. He was a journalist for the Post Tribune and the Hobart Gazette. Bruce was a member of the Rusty Pipes, German Band, North Coast Jazz, and I.U. Marching 100. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Scott Webber. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Webber; two daughters: Karen (Brian) Klenk, Laura (Kris) Neal; five grandchildren: Amanda and Christopher Klenk, Ava, Luke, and Madeline Neal; two sisters: Susie Richmond, Dorothy Mohrs; many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E 7th St, Hobart, In. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Hobart Historical Society, 706 E 4th St, Hobart, In 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
