Bruna M. Danese

CHICAGO, IL -Bruna M. Danese, age 87, at rest February 26, 2020; Beloved daughter of the late Leonardo and Angela Danese (nee Pallotto); Loving sister of Eda (Enea) Mannarelli, Bianca Danese, the late Petronilla (the late Lt. Col. George) Weir, and the late Maria Danese; Dear aunt of Emilia (Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar, Robert (Diane) Weir, Denise (Jeffrey) Bartlett, and Andrew Mannarelli; Fond great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bruna graduated from Loyola University with a Master's Degree in Education. She attended LA Sorbonne in Paris and taught in Germany and Italy for the US Government. Bruna was also a proud Chicago Public School teacher for over 30 years teaching students the French language.

Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at CURLEY FUNERAL HOME, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin Ave, Oak Lawn; Mass 11:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances in Bruna's name be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10001 https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or

www.curleyfuneralhome.com