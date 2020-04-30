Bryan Lee Ison

WHITING, IN - Bryan Lee Ison, 38 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Joy (nee Furto); dearest brother of Jeff (Lauren) Allard (WPD); loving uncle to Chad (fiancee, Brittany) and great uncle to Nicholas; dear uncle to Jeremiah, Jonathan, Arianna, Alanna, Alexis and Aniayah; aunts, uncles and cousins and his cherished canine companions, "Cooper" and "Lucy".

Private services will be held for immediately family with cremation to follow. Due to current restrictions, there is no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Bryan was born on May 1, 1981 to Dock and Carol "Sissy" (Carter) Ison. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1999. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of Ironworkers Union, Local 395. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. Bryan loved his family including his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was very proud to call himself a journeyman for Ironworker local 395. Devoted to his family, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials to his family, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400