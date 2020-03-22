Buddy W. Larsen

CROWN POINT, IN - Buddy W. Larsen, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with family by his side in Crown Point.

He was born March 14, 1933 in Crown Point to Art and Elsie Larsen. Buddy helped his family work the family farm until joining the United States Army as a motion picture photographer. He served during the Korean War.

Buddy raised a family with his former wife, Patricia (Larsen) Damato, in the Merrillville area. Buddy enjoyed supporting his children and others in youth sports and activities. He coached 8th grade Boys Basketball at S.S. Peter & Paul from 1964-1974.

Buddy and Pat divorced, and he later married Dora (Kallas) Larsen. Dora and Buddy loved to travel. Dora passed away in 2001.

Throughout his life, Buddy was known as a hard worker and for having an entrepreneurial spirit. He worked as an ironworker for 34 years. In his final years as an ironworker, he was the superintendent of Superior Construction. In "retirement," he started and operated Larsen's Auction Service with his son, James Larsen. The father and son team ran their auction business from 1985-1995.

Later in life, he met and married, Alice (Hoehn) Larsen. She preceded him in death.

Buddy loved to travel, garden, and enjoyed the company of his friends and neighbors. His friends and neighbors will miss his company and witty sense of humor.

Buddy is survived by his children: Theresa Kramer (Larsen) and James (Kimberly) Larsen and Denise (Jeff) Pruden; his stepsons: Edward (Tammy) Kallas and Jeffrey Kallas. Buddy is also survived by seven granddaughters: Jamie Monday, Karie (Dan) Deno, Kristyn (Aaron) Smith, Emily (Karim) Djabi, Danielle Geiser, Rachel (Don) Schember and Caitlyn Kallas. He will be missed by his seven great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Naomi Larsen and his loving nieces and nephews.

While it was Buddy's wish to have funeral services, due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Calumet Park Cemetery for his immediate family only. Donations may be sent to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

